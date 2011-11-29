VIENNA Nov 29 Moody's Investors Service
has affirmed and withdrawn most of its ratings for debt of Hypo
Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG (HAA) in a step that will save
the nationalised Austrian lender money.
Ratings for HAA debt guaranteed by Austria or the province
of Carinthia and the bank's Pfandbrief -- or covered bonds --
rating are unaffected by the move, the bank and Moody's said in
separate statements.
HAA said its liquidity situation meant it did not intend to
to tap the market in the medium-term.
Moody's said HAA was "likely to continue to face substantial
challenges in its efforts to work out its sizeable portfolio of
impaired loans and at the same time to establish a viable
business model independent of government support".
For the full report see
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)