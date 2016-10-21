(Add details, background)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI Oct 21 Habeco, one of Vietnam's biggest
brewers, will list all of its shares for the first time next
week, giving it a market value of $405 million, the Hanoi Stock
Exchange (HNX) said on Friday.
The listing on a secondary exchange does not necessarily
imply any changes to the ownership of a company controlled by
the government and Danish brewer Carlsberg but it
does show how much the company is worth.
As such it is seen as a step forward in a government plan to
divest its 82-percent stake. Carlsberg owned 17 percent of
Habeco as of August 31.
The 231.8 million shares of Habeco, or Hanoi Beer Alcohol
Beverage Corp., will have a basis price of 39,000 dong ($1.75)
on their first day on the country's Unlisted Public Company
Market (UPCoM) next Friday, HNX said in a statement.
The Southeast Asian government wants to fully offload its
$2.2 billion stake in Habeco and Sabeco, Vietnam's biggest beer
firm, to boost performances at the state firms and to help
relieve an increasingly tight state budget.
Vietnam is among Asia's biggest beer drinkers, putting it on
the radar of Asian and European brewers keen to exploit changing
lifestyles and one of the region's fastest rates of middle-class
growth.
Habeco, which has around a fifth of Vietnam's market, wants
to eventually list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the
country's main bourse, Phan Dang Tuat, head of the trade
ministry's enterprise renovation and development committee, told
Reuters in an interview this month.
The UPCoM, operated by the Hanoi Stock Exchange, requires a
lower level of transparency and limits some trading options.
Kirin Holdings, Asahi Group Holdings, Thai
Beverage, Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev
SA are among around 20 investors who have expressed
interest in the beer stake sales by the government, said Tuat.
However, the government is not looking for strategic
investors for the beer firms and just aims to sell the shares at
the highest price possible, according to Tuat.
Habeco, the maker of Bia Ha Noi beer, posted a 6.7 percent
annual growth in net profit last year, but its net profit in
2016 is targeted to fall 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the
statement said.
($1 = 22,320 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Keith Weir)