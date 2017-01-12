HANOI Jan 12 Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage
Corp, one of Vietnam's biggest brewers, will list on
the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Jan. 19, according to a
Thursday filing on the bourse.
Habeco, as the firm is commonly known, has set a starting
price of 127,600 dong ($5.65) per share for the listing on the
country's biggest stock exchange, valuing the firm at $1.3
billion.
Habeco was delisted from Vietnam's Unlisted Public Company
Market on Wednesday after more than two months of trading in
order to shift to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, as part of the
government's privatisation plan for Habeco.
The state said it wanted to sell all of its 82 percent stake
in Habeco in 2016 and 90 percent in bigger brewer Sabeco
by 2017, worth a combined $6.4 billion, but a specific
sale has not yet been decided.
($1 = 22,570 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)