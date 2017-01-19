HANOI Jan 19 Shares in Habeco rose 15
percent in their first day of trading on Thursday after
switching to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, valuing the
Vietnamese brewer at $1.5 billion.
Habeco shares were at 147,000 dong ($6.51) at 0217 GMT from
a starting price of 127,600 dong.
The stock was debuting after delisting from Vietnam's
Unlisted Public Company Market on Jan. 11 following more than
two months of trading.
The government said it wanted to sell all of its 82 percent
stake in Habeco in 2016 and its 90 percent in bigger peer Sabeco
by 2017, worth a combined $6.4 billion. It has yet to
decide details of any sale.
($1 = 22,572.0000 dong)
(Reporting by My Pham)