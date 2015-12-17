By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 A major Pakistani bank and its
New York branch must boost measures to prevent money laundering
after regulators found "significant breakdowns" in the bank's
compliance with federal and state laws, New York's financial
regulator said on Thursday.
Habib Bank Ltd in Karachi and the New York branch
must put a series of reforms in place, including hiring an
outside professional to review the bank's policies for
preventing illicit money transfers and submitting plans to
regulators for enhancing those policies, the New York Department
of Financial Services (NYDFS) said.
Habib's New York branch is in the process of addressing the
regulators' concerns and "will be taking several steps to
remediate the issues," said Manochere Alamgir, branch general
manager.
Federal and state laws require financial institutions to
have policies and procedures in place to detect and prevent
illicit money transfers. The measures include everything from
screening customers and reporting suspicious transactions to
regulators.
On Dec. 1, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed rigorous
new regulations for banks in New York State to prevent money
laundering and the financing of terrorist groups.
Cuomo's proposed regulations would, among other things,
require a bank's chief compliance officer to certify whether a
bank maintains the types of systems outlined in the rule to
detect and prevent illicit money transfers.
The most recent examination of Habib's New York branch by
NYDFS and the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of New York "identified
significant breakdowns" in the bank's anti-money laundering
compliance efforts, the NYDFS said. The nature of those
breakdowns is unclear.
The reforms, which Habib Bank agreed to in a settlement,
also follow a NYDFS finding that Habib did not fully comply with
a 2006 agreement with New York banking regulators and the
Federal Reserve for shoring up the bank's anti-money-laundering
programs, the NYDFS said.
Habib will also need NYDFS permission to accept new foreign
correspondent bank accounts and new customer accounts for
clearing transactions in U.S. dollars, NYDFS said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)