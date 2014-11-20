Nov 20 Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc, a fast food restaurant chain known for its charburgers, doubled in their market debut, valuing the company at about $909.1 million.

The initial public offering of 5 million Class A shares raised $90 million after being priced at $18 per share, well above the expected range of $14-$16.

The company, which operates the Habit Burger Grill chain of restaurants, offers charburgers, sandwiches and milk shakes.

Habit shares opened at $30 on the Nasdaq and touched a high of $36.

Piper Jaffray, Baird and Wells Fargo were among the underwriters to the IPO.