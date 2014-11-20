(Adds information on food offerings, details on IPO,
background)
Nov 19 Habit Restaurants Inc, a
fast-food restaurant chain known for its burgers, said its
initial public offering was priced at $18 per share, valuing the
company at about $454.5 million.
The company raised about $90 million from the IPO of 5
million Class A shares.
The offering was priced above the expected price range of
$14 to $16.
The company, which operates the fast casual Habit Burger
Grill chain of restaurants, offers charburgers, sandwiches and
milk shakes.
The fast casual restaurant market consists of establishments
where customers pay at the counter for food items that cost
between $3-$12.
The fast casual segment generated sales of about $34.5
billion in 2013, representing an 11.3 percent increase from
2012, the company said in its filing, citing market research
firm Technomic.
Founded in 1969 in California, the chain has 98 restaurants
in four U.S. states. Its shareholders include private investment
firm KarpReilly LLC.
The company reported a 43 percent increase in revenue to
$120.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31. Net income nearly
doubled to $5.8 million during the period.
The company joins the list of casual dining chains,
including El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc and Zoe's Kitchen
Inc, that have listed this year.
The IPO also comes ahead of an expected listing by Shake
Shack, the fast-food restaurant chain that has developed a cult
following for its "Shackburgers" and milkshakes.
Habit Restaurants plans to use the IPO proceeds to repay
debt. The company had $13.6 million total debt as of Sept. 30.
Piper Jaffray, Baird and Wells Fargo Securities were the
lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore.
Editing by Andre Grenon)