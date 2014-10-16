(Adds details)
Oct 16 Habit Restaurants Inc, a fast-food
restaurant chain known for its burgers, filed with U.S.
regulators on Thursday for an initial public offering of common
stock.
The Irvine, California-based company listed Piper Jaffray,
Baird and Wells Fargo among the underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1rydMUF)
The company, which operates the Habit Burger Grill chain of
restaurants, offers charburgers, sandwiches and milk shakes.
Founded in 1969 in California, the chain has 98 restaurants
in four U.S. states. Its shareholders include private investment
firm KarpReilly LLC.
The company reported a 43 percent increase in revenue to
$120.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31. Net income nearly
doubled to $5.8 million during the period.
The IPO filing, which included a nominal fundraising target
of about $86.3 million, did not reveal how many shares the
company planned to sell or on which exchange it plans to list
its common stock.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
The chain, which intends to list its common stock under the
symbol "HABT", plans to use the proceeds to repay debt and for
general corporate purposes.
The company will join the list of casual dining chains,
including El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc and Zoe's Kitchen
Inc, that have listed this year.
Shake Shack, the fast-food restaurant chain that has
developed a cult following for its 'Shackburgers', 'flat-top'
hot dogs and milk shakes, has also selected banks for a
proposed initial public offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)