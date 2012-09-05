DUBAI, Sept 5 United Arab Emirates conglomerate
Al Habtoor Group is considering an initial public offering in
Dubai given strengthening local equity markets, the company said
in a statement on Wednesday.
A flotation by a family-owned giant like Habtoor would
potentially help Middle Eastern equity markets recover from the
aftermath of the global financial crisis, which severely
dampened investor appetite for regional offerings and forced
some companies to shelve listing plans.
"The Al Habtoor Group is considering an initial public
offering (IPO) amid further strengthening of the UAE's prominent
position in the capital markets and increased inflows from the
euro zone," the statement said, following a company meeting with
the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA) and
Nasdaq Dubai officials.
"The group already has a high level of corporate governance
and its financial statements are prepared under IFRS
(International Financial Reporting Standards) and audited by an
independent firm," it said.
The Dubai-based group, which has a 27.5 percent stake in a
joint-venture construction firm with Australia's Leighton Group
, did not provide further details on the offering but
said it was financially prepared to go public.
Khalaf Al Habtoor, who chairs the group, said earlier this
year that the company might consider an IPO if markets showed
signs of a rebound. He also said the company was scouting for
purchases in European cities.
Al Habtoor Group is one of the UAE's biggest family
businesses with a portfolio spanning hospitality, construction,
education and automotive operations.
Earlier this year, it unveiled plans to develop a new $1.33
billion hotel and entertainment complex in Dubai, despite a
property collapse that has seen prices plunge from a 2008 peak.
The group expects revenues to rise 15 percent this year in
the wake of 10 percent growth between 2010 and 2011. Its
revenues mainly come from hotels, car sales and leasing and real
estate.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman. Editing by Jane Merriman)