By Nina Hachigian
NEW YORK Nov 19 The United States and China
have been searching for a new way to frame their relationship.
President Barack Obama's trip this week to Southeast Asia, the
focus of much U.S-Chinese tension, reminds us that with new
leadership now set in both countries, it is time for them to
carry on with that important task.
The new head of China's Communist Party Xi Jinping called
for a "new type of great power relationship" when he visited
Washington last spring. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has
said that Washington and Beijing "are trying to do something
that is historically unprecedented, to write a new answer to the
age-old question of what happens when an established power and a
rising power meet."
Obama's China policy has been successful in securing U.S.
interests. What's missing, however, is the two nations' shared
understanding of how they can co-exist in peace decades into the
future.
Instead, many Americans envision a stronger, more aggressive
China that Washington may need to confront. Many Chinese,
meanwhile, fear a United States that will seek to preserve its
waning power by lashing out.
As China grows stronger, uncertainty about what will come
next in the bilateral relationship may only increase.
When Obama's foreign policy team takes the helm in January
2013, it needs to work with Chinese leaders to develop a clear
vision for their future relationship.
There is a solution. The vision the two countries could
adopt is close at hand: The established superpower and the
fast-rising power, along with other nations, embedded in a web
of common rules, norms and institutions that channel their
competition and bound their rivalry. Many rules already govern
state action - like those for intellectual property protection,
and the international community is developing others, like those
to reduce mercury in the atmosphere. Some rules are still
elusive - such as those to govern weapons in space.
U.S. leaders have regularly taken China to task for not
following international rules on trade, human rights and
maritime law, and not being a "responsible stakeholder" by, for
example, blocking U.N. Security Council resolutions designed to
halt the crisis in Syria.
The Obama administration has also often defended the
important role of international rules and institutions. What it
has not done, however, is draw explicit connections between the
international system of rules, Beijing's attitude toward it and
the future of the U.S.-China relationship.
The administration should make the case that the peaceful
future of the U.S.-China relationship depends on both sides'
working within the international system of rules and
institutions, whether it be on trade, taxes or territorial
disputes.
The international architecture of these rules can draw
boundaries around the two nation's natural rivalry. It helps
manage areas of competition when each side is assured that the
rules are fair and followed. Forums for dispute resolution -
such as the one in the World Trade Organization- can ease
frictions. Collaboration is easier when both countries know that
they are shouldering a fair share of the burden, along with
other nations.
This re-imagining of the relationship should appeal to
China. The rhetoric of Beijing's top leaders is heavy with
references to abiding by international rules and becoming a good
global citizen. China's trajectory in joining the international
system since the early 1970s is impressive - though incomplete.
What the rules-based framework offers China is a stable,
constructive vision of the U.S.-China relationship that does not
depend on the demise of the Chinese Communist Party. A stable
bilateral relationship is still critical to Beijing's domestic
goals. A rules based U.S.-China relationship could also ease the
worries of China's neighbors about the assertive way Beijing is
defending its interests, including territorial claims.
One sticking point for China will be: Who make the rules?
But U.S. and other diplomats are learning everyday about how
Beijing wants to play in the international system and what it
takes to bring China on board. Beijing can have a hand in making
the rules without wrecking established norms. For example, China
was a ground-floor member of the new Financial Stability Board,
formed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and has helped
craft rules limiting banks' risky behavior.
The state of the U.S.-China relationship today provides a
good argument for the need of a new rule-based frame. The areas
most susceptible to misperceptions and escalating frictions are
those where no common rules apply - like cyber-attacks and
maritime activity in the South China Sea.
With trade, on the other hand, the U.S. and China compete
and bicker - but the disputes are limited to questions of
whether the other side is following the rules and the fury is
contained (except during election season) within a neutral World
Trade Organization process.
This is not a call for a G-2 in which Washington and Beijing
alone decide major international questions. China is not the
only pivotal power, and this framework can stretch to fit all
nations. Moreover, the international system itself has a
starring role in this vision.
For this concept to work, China will have to improve on its
record of rule-following. The United States has its own work to
do- starting perhaps with ratifying the Law of the Sea Treaty.
New rules are needed in many areas and the U.S. will have to
include China in developing them. The case for shaping and then
abiding by shared international standards, rather than abridging
them as great powers can, will require convincing domestic
critics in both nations, but a second-term US president and
firmly installed Chinese leaders should have the leeway they
need to chart a new course.
It will not be easy for either country - suspicions will
continue, tensions will flare and progress will be slow. It's a
diplomacy of decades, not news cycles.
But it's a better alternative than the current path.