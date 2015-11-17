NEW YORK Nov 17 One year after a set of
high-profile cyber attacks and a hot market for trendy exchange
traded funds propelled the PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF
to one of the most successful ETF launches in history,
it is facing a major test of its investment strategy.
In the first nine months after its November 2014 launch,
HACK raised $1.4 billion in assets, making it the third fastest
growing new ETF in 2014 and the fastest from a small company,
according to Lipper.
But even though spending on cyber security has not abated,
and even though some standout stocks in that sector have soared
in 2015, HACK itself is down 1.0 percent this year through
Monday.
That is raising questions about whether a passively managed
index fund, narrowly focused on a diverse but small industry
group, can reward investors. A similar fund, the First Trust
NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, has fallen 11 percent
since its July launch.
HACK's performance problems may be a function of the way the
ETF is organized. It is a passive fund, so there's no manager
who can pick winners and losers in a field where the performance
difference between them is stark.
And instead of being based, as many index funds are, on a
market capitalization index in which the biggest companies are
weighted the heaviest, the fund has a complex structure that
comes close to weighing every company in its portfolio equally.
That has meant Imperva Inc, with a 57 percent
return over the last year, and Barracuda Networks Inc,
which is down 46 percent, contribute equally to returns.
Furthermore, the fund owns a wide variety of broad
technology stocks such as Symantec Corp, which is down
22 percent this year, and Juniper Networks Inc that may have a
cybersecurity presence but may also get whipsawed by unrelated
issues.
For example, last week Juniper stock fell 7.8
percent in a day after the announcement of a telecommunications
partnership between its rival Cisco Systems Inc and
Ericsson.
"What we've seen this year is some of these stocks perform
excellently, and some of them don't," said Todd Rosenbluth, a
research director at S&P Capital IQ who has been critical of the
fund for having a mishmash of stocks. "But you're not buying
this to offset the winners and the laggards in cyber security."
He suggests that cyber security is one area where investors
might do better to pick well-valued individual stocks, but
PureFunds CEO Andrew Chanin counters that "you expose yourself
to significant company risk" when you do that.
He said HACK, which grew 34 percent from its Nov. 14 launch
through June 23 before it started reversing in a broader
technology selloff, is a victim of technology investors
"throwing the baby out with the bathwater." New regulations,
mergers and acquisitions and ever-more sophisticated cyber
attacks could still drive the fund's growth.
But Rosenbluth is not so sure. "This is going to continue to
be a volatile ETF," he said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Additional
reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Linda Stern)