BOSTON, July 26 Hacker Barnaby Jack has died in San Francisco, a week before he was due to show off techniques for attacking implanted heart devices that he said could kill a man from 30 feet away.

It was not immediately clear what had happened. The San Francisco Medical Examiner's office said that Jack had died in the city on Thursday, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)