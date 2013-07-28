* Hackers to present car research at Def Con conference
* Toyota says it's taking the research seriously
* Ford says the need to be inside car mitigates risk
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, July 28 Car hacking is not a new field,
but its secrets have long been closely guarded. That is about to
change, thanks to two well-known computer software hackers who
got bored finding bugs in software from Microsoft and Apple.
Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek say they will publish
detailed blueprints of techniques for attacking critical systems
in the Toyota Prius and Ford Escape in a 100-page white paper,
following several months of research they conducted with a grant
from the U.S. government.
The two "white hats" - hackers who try to uncover software
vulnerabilities before criminals can exploit them - will also
release the software they built for hacking the cars at the Def
Con hacking convention in Las Vegas this week.
They said they devised ways to force a Toyota Prius to
brake suddenly at 80 miles an hour (128 kph), jerk its steering
wheel, or accelerate the engine. They also say they can disable
the brakes of a Ford Escape traveling at very slow speeds, so
that the car keeps moving no matter how hard the driver presses
the pedal.
"Imagine what would happen if you were near a crowd," said
Valasek, director of security intelligence at consulting firm
IOActive, known for finding bugs in Microsoft Corp's
Windows software.
But it is not as scary as it may sound at first blush.
They were sitting inside the cars using laptops connected
directly to the vehicles' computer networks when they did their
work. So they will not be providing information on how to hack
remotely into a car network, which is what would typically be
needed to launch a real-world attack.
The two say they hope the data they publish will encourage
other white-hat hackers to uncover more security flaws in autos
so they can be fixed.
"I trust the eyes of 100 security researchers more than the
eyes that are in Ford and Toyota," said Miller, a Twitter
security engineer known for his research on hacking Apple Inc's
App Store.
Toyota Motor Corp spokesman John Hanson said the
company was reviewing the work. He said the carmaker had
invested heavily in electronic security, but that bugs remained
- as they do in cars of other manufacturers.
"It's entirely possible to do," Hanson said, referring to
the newly exposed hacks. "Absolutely we take it seriously."
Ford Motor Co spokesman Craig Daitch said the company
takes seriously the electronic security of its vehicles. He said
the fact that Miller's and Valasek's hacking methods required
them to be inside the vehicle they were trying to manipulate
mitigated the risk.
"This particular attack was not performed remotely over the
air, but as a highly aggressive direct physical manipulation of
one vehicle over an elongated period of time, which would not be
a risk to customers and any mass level," Daitch said.
'TIME TO SHORE UP DEFENSES'
Miller and Valasek said they did not research remote attacks
because that had already been done.
A group of academics described ways to infect cars using
Bluetooth systems and wireless networks in 2011. But unlike
Miller and Valasek, the academics have kept the details of their
work a closely guarded secret, refusing even to identify the
make of the car they hacked. ()
Their work got the attention of the U.S. government. The
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun an auto
cybersecurity research program.
"While increased use of electronic controls and connectivity
is enhancing transportation safety and efficiency, it brings a
new challenge of safeguarding against potential
vulnerabilities," the agency said in a statement. It said it
knew of no consumer incident where a vehicle was hacked.
Still, some experts believe malicious hackers may already
have the ability to launch attacks.
"It's time to shore up the defenses," said Tiffany Strauchs
Rad, a researcher with Kaspersky Lab, who previously worked for
an auto security research center.
A group of European computer scientists had been scheduled
to present research on hacking the locks of luxury vehicles,
including Porsches, Audis, Bentleys and Lamborghinis, at a
conference in Washington in mid-August.
But Volkswagen AG obtained a restraining order
from a British high court prohibiting discussion of the research
by Flavio D. Garcia of the University of Birmingham, and Roel
Verdult and Baris Ege of Radboud University Nijmegen in the
Netherlands.
A spokeswoman for the three scientists said they would pull
out of the prestigious Usenix conference because of the
restraining order. Both universities said they would hold off on
publishing the paper, pending the resolution of litigation.
(See FACTBOX by clicking )
Volkswagen declined to comment.