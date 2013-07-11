By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, July 11 The annual Def Con hacking
convention has asked the U.S. federal government to stay away
this year for the first time in its 21-year history, saying
Edward Snowden's revelations have made some in the community
uncomfortable about its presence.
"It would be best for everyone involved if the Feds call a
'time-out' and not attend Def Con this year," conference founder
Jeff Moss said in an announcement posted Wednesday night on the
convention's website.
An irreverent crowd of more than 15,000 hackers,
researchers, corporate security experts, privacy advocates,
artists and others are expected to attend the Las Vegas
convention, which begins on Aug. 2.
Moss, who is an advisor on cyber security to the Department
of Homeland Security, told Reuters it was "a tough call," but
he believed the Def Con community needs time to make sense of
recent revelations about U.S. surveillance programs.
"The community is digesting things that the Feds have had a
decade to understand and come to terms with," said Moss, who is
known as The Dark Tangent in hacking circles. "A little bit of
time and distance can be a healthy thing, especially when
emotions are running high."
He said the move was designed to defuse tension.
"We are not going on a witch hunt or checking IDs and
kicking people out," he said.
The conference has attracted officials from agencies,
including the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security
Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Secret Service and all
branches of the military.
Last year, four-star General Keith Alexander, head of the
NSA, was a keynote speaker at the event, which is the world's
largest annual hacking conference.
The audience was respectful, gave modest applause and also
asked about secret government snooping. Alexander adamantly
denied the NSA has dossiers on millions of Americans, as some
former employees had suggested before the Snowden case.
"The people who would say we are doing that should know
better," Alexander said. "That is absolute nonsense."
Alexander is scheduled to speak in Las Vegas on July 31 at
Black Hat, a smaller, two-day hacking conference that Moss also
founded, but sold almost eight years ago. It costs about $2,000
to attend Black Hat, which attracts a more corporate crowd than
the $180 Def Con.
Black Hat General Manager Trey Ford said that the NSA has
confirmed that Alexander will speak at his conference, which is
owned by UBM Plc, a global media company. Security will
be heightened and Alexander will take questions from the
audience, Ford said.
An NSA spokeswoman confirmed Alexander would attend, but did
not elaborate or comment on Def Con's request that the Federal
government not attend.
The government had previously always been welcome at Def
Con, where hard core hackers have held tongue-in-cheek "spot the
Fed" contests to identify government officials who often stick
out in the colorful crowd.
Moss says he invited them the first year because he believed
they would come anyway. They politely declined, then showed up
incognito, he said. They have attended every year since and Moss
said he has developed many friends among them.
"We created an environment where the Feds felt they could
come and it wasn't hostile," Moss said in an interview a year
ago. "We could ask them questions and they wanted to ask the
hackers about new techniques."
Some federal officials have even worked among the motley
crew of Def Con volunteers who run the conference and walk
around wearing T-Shirts that identify them as "goons."
It has also become a fertile venue for recruiting. The U.S.
military, intelligence agencies and law enforcement typically
compete with corporations to find new talent at Def Con.
The Department of Homeland Security and FBI declined
comment. Pentagon officials could not be reached