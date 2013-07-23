* Joseph DeTrani, Bob Elder to speak at Def Con conference
* Def Con had asked Feds to stay away this year
* Organizer says speeches planned long before Snowden case
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, July 23 A former CIA official and a
retired Air Force general will address next week's Def Con
hacking convention, which for the first time asked federal
officials to steer clear because of anger over alleged
government spying.
Joseph DeTrani, a long-time CIA official who served as a
U.S. envoy in talks with North Korea regarding its nuclear
activities, will open the hackers' conference on Aug. 2 with a
speech about weapons of mass destruction and cyber technology.
Former Air Force General Robert Elder, who created one of the
U.S. military's first cyber units, will speak the following day.
Def Con founder Jeff Moss said the two had been invited long
before his July 11 request that federal officials stay away from
the convention to defuse tensions over the U.S. mass
surveillance programs leaked by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
Moss said that having former U.S. officials at the
conference could be useful to the hacking community because they
are uniquely placed to help explain the government's position on
the surveillance programs.
"Being former, not current, they might be able to speak more
freely and offer a more nuanced perspective," said Moss, who is
known in hacking circles as The Dark Tangent.
"They would probably offer more credible perspective that
people are not going to just dismiss out of hand and say 'Of
course you are going to say that. That's your job,'" he said in
an interview.
Def Con - short for Defense Condition, in military speak -
has since 1992 been bringing together people with a common
interest in software, computer architecture, and any high-tech
system that can be hacked. It typically attracts a small
contingent of officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI, and military
among hackers, researchers, security workers, activists and
others. The conference this year is expected to draw 15,000
people.
DeTrani told Reuters that after his speech he will address
surveillance programs, if asked.
"Everything I've heard about these programs is that they
were authorized with oversight. From what I know Americans were
not spied upon," he said. "Hopefully nobody throws marshmallows
at me and says 'You wacko, go back to North Korea.'"
DeTrani stepped down as a senior advisor to the Director of
National Intelligence in May 2012, ending more than three
decades in government, the bulk of the time at the CIA.
His speech will be followed by several panels led by critics
of government surveillance. The American Civil Liberties Union
is holding a Friday afternoon session on "NSA surveillance and
more." Representatives of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a
group that has filed lawsuits against the NSA over surveillance
programs, will review "the year in digital civil liberties."
Elder, who is currently an engineering professor at George
Mason University, plans to talk about applying lessons from
military operations to protecting computer networks.
He said that while he knows nothing more about the Snowden
case than what he has read in the paper, he expects the issue
will come up. "I expect there to be some tension," he said.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Gunna Dickson)