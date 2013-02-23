Feb 22 Cybersecurity company Mandiant Corp won
plaudits from its peers and made front-page news around the
world this week when it published a report that purportedly
traced a series of cyberattacks on U.S. companies to a
Shanghai-based unit of the Chinese army.
But some hackers have turned the tables on the cyber-expert
by creating malicious versions of its 74-page report that were
infected with computer viruses. They emailed the tainted reports
to their victims this week in a bid to wreak havoc under
Mandiant's name.
Though the episode was embarrassing, the company said its
systems were not breached. "Mandiant has not been compromised,"
the company said on its corporate blog.
Mandiant was founded in 2004 by Kevin Mandia, a former U.S.
Air Force cyber-forensics investigator who co-authored an
influential textbook on the subject. The company made its name
by automating processes used to investigate computer breaches.
Mandiant was largely unknown outside the computer security
industry until Monday, when it fingered the People's Liberation
Army's Shanghai-based Unit 61398 as the most likely driving
force behind a Chinese hacking group known as APT1.
China's Defense Ministry issued a flat denial of the
accusations and called them "unprofessional."
But Mandiant won kudos for the unprecedented level of detail in
its report, including the location of a building in Shanghai's
Pudong financial hub from which Mandiant said the unit had
stolen "hundreds of terabytes of data from at least 141
organizations across a diverse set of industries beginning as
early as 2006."
Other security companies that have published reports on
cyberattacks have shied away from so clearly identifying their
perpetrators.
"It was a wonderful report," said Michael Hayden, a former
director of the CIA and National Security Agency, who is now
with the Chertoff Group. "Everybody is saying 'it's about
time.'"
The report did not identify the victims of APT1 or
Mandiant's customers, though the company says it has worked for
about 40 percent of the Fortune 500.
When asked why he had decided to go public with this report,
Mandia, 42, told Reuters, "There is mounting frustration in the
private sector. Tolerance is shrinking. We also have a bunch of
employees here who are ex-military who sense that frustration
and said, 'Let's push this out.'"
The report comes ahead of next week's annual RSA Conference
on security in San Francisco, where Mandiant will showcase its
products to help companies identify security breaches.
IPO IN THE CARDS?
Mandiant says it begins investigations by installing
software it has developed that searches for infections by
looking for evidence hackers leave behind. It refers to those
digital signatures as Indicators of Compromise, or IOCs.
The proprietary database of those indicators makes up a
critical part of the "special sauce" that automates the
investigation process and, Mandiant says, enables investigators
to root out attackers faster than rivals.
The company has thousands of IOCs in its database, which it
is constantly expanding.
"We tend not to take the small jobs. We take the big ones -
the ones you would love to read about in the paper, but we keep
them out of the paper," said Mandiant's chief security officer,
Richard Bejtlich.
Some investors have speculated that Mandiant is preparing
for an initial public offering in the next year or so. On
Friday, it named Mel Wesley to the post of chief financial
officer. Wesley was CFO of publicly held OPNET, which was sold
to Riverbed Technology in December for about $1
billion.
Mandia, who raised $70 million by selling stock to Silicon
Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and
One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, said he is in no rush to go public. "I do
not believe we need more capital," he said.
Ted Schlein, a partner with Kleiner Perkins, declined to say
if an IPO was in the works, but told Reuters: "They are
certainly of the size and they certainly have the operating
metrics to be a public company."
Mandia said revenue soared 60 percent last year to about
$100 million, and he expects it to climb at about the same clip
this year on rising demand for Web-based services that help
businesses identify when they have been attacked.
The New York Times and News Corp's Wall
Street Journal recently disclosed that they hired Mandiant to
investigate cyberattacks. The company has done similar work for
Thomson Reuters Corp , parent of Reuters News,
according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. A
spokesman for Thomson Reuters declined to confirm it.
PREMIUM FEES
Mandiant declined to discuss its fees, though analysts say
they are among the highest in an industry where rivals include
much bigger companies such as Accenture, AT&T Inc,
Deloitte, PwC and Verizon Communications Inc, which offer
cyber-forensics alongside other services.
Mandiant consultants often bill at rates of $450 or more an
hour, said a person familiar with the company. Teams of
consultants investigate breaches for weeks and sometimes several
months, typically ringing up bills of between $250,000 and $1
million.
John Pescatore, director of emerging security trends for the
SANS Institute, says Mandiant can charge a premium partly
because it gets strong recommendations from the government and
other customers.
There is often a waiting list for its services.
"It's supply and demand. You call Mandiant and Mandiant
tells you when they can show up," said the person familiar with
the company, who was not authorized to publicly discuss its
finances.
Mandiant also competes against CrowdStrike and Cylance,
which are run by the founders of a company known as Foundstone,
a pioneer in cyber-forensics that had hired Mandia away from the
military. He left Foundstone in 2004 to start Mandiant.