By Joseph Menn
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Aug 5 A team of security researchers
has demonstrated the ability to hijack standard equipment inside
computers, printers and millions of other devices in order to
send information out of an office through sound waves.
The attack program takes control of the physical prongs on
general-purpose input/output circuits and vibrates them at a
frequency of the researchers' choosing, which can be audible or
not. The vibrations can be picked up with an AM radio antenna a
short distance away.
For decades, spy agencies and researchers have sought arcane
ways of extracting information from keyboards and the like,
successfully capturing light, heat and other emanations that
allow the receivers to reconstruct content.
The new makeshift transmitting antenna, dubbed "Funtenna" by
lead researcher Ang Cui of Red Balloon Security, adds another
potential channel that likewise be would be hard to detect
because no traffic logs would catch data leaving the premises.
Cui showed the system in action for a few reporters ahead of
his talk Wednesday at the annual security conference Black Hat
in Las Vegas. He said he would release "proof-of-concept" code
after the talk, allowing other researchers and potentially
malicious hackers to build on his work.
Hackers would need an antenna close to the targeted building
to pick up the sound waves, Cui said, and they would need to
find some way to get inside a targeted machine and convert the
desired data to the format for transmission.
But the tool's development over the past two years is
another illustration that a broadening array of devices can be
manipulated in unpredictable ways and that attackers increase
their advantage over defenders as gadgets grow more complex.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)