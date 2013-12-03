BOSTON Dec 3 A U.S. senator has asked 20 of the
world's biggest automakers for information on how they secure
their vehicles from cyber attacks, in light of reports by
security experts who say they have identified ways to hack into
cars.
Edward Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, asked the
companies to respond to a series of questions including how they
test electronic components and wireless networks to make sure
that attackers cannot gain access to onboard networks. He cited
recent research by security experts who uncovered cyber
vulnerabilities in cars that they said hackers might be able to
exploit to cause them to crash.
The letter, dated Monday, also asked about measures the
carmakers take to ensure the privacy of information collected by
automobile computer systems.
"As vehicles become more integrated with wireless
technology, there are more avenues through which a hacker could
introduce malicious code and more avenues through which a
driver's basic right to privacy could be compromised," Markey
said in the letter.
"These threats demonstrate the need for robust vehicle
security policies to ensure the safety and privacy of our
nation's drivers," he added.
Recipients of the letter included BMW, Chrysler
Group LLC, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co
, Mazda Motor Corp, Toyota Motor Co and
Volkswagen AG.
The Auto Alliance, an industry group whose members include
those seven companies, released a statement on Tuesday saying
that automakers were reviewing the letter.
"Auto engineers are incorporating security solutions into
vehicles from the first stages of design and production, and
their security testing never stops," the group said in the
statement. "Vehicle hardware has built-in security features that
help protect safety critical systems, and auto control systems
are isolated from communications-based functions like navigation
and satellite radio."
Concerns that hackers could attack cars with potentially
lethal results have been growing for several years.
A group of U.S. computer scientists startled the industry in
2010 with research showing that viruses could take control of
computers running car brakes, lights, locks and other systems. A
year later the same researchers identified ways to remotely
infect cars over Bluetooth and other wireless systems.
They kept the details of their work a closely guarded
secret, declining to identify the manufacturer of the car they
studied. ()
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration responded
by beginning an auto cybersecurity research program.
"While increased use of electronic controls and connectivity
is enhancing transportation safety and efficiency, it brings a
new challenge of safeguarding against potential
vulnerabilities," the agency said in a statement on
Tuesday. "NHTSA recognizes these new challenges but is not aware
of any consumer incidents where any vehicle control system has
been hacked."
Researchers have recently begun going public with details
about vulnerabilities in automobiles in a bid to pressure
manufacturers to boost security.
This past summer at the Defcon hacking conference in Las
Vegas, security experts from the United States and Europe
released detailed research describing cyber vulnerabilities in
car models from at least three manufacturers.
The letter from Markey cited one of those presentations in
his letter, a study by researchers Charlie Miller and Chris
Valasek that was funded by the Pentagon's Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency.
The two released a 100-page White Paper detailing their
findings, which included ways to force a Toyota Prius to brake
suddenly at 80 miles an hour (128 kph), jerk its steering wheel,
or accelerate the engine. They also described a method for
disabling the brakes of a Ford Escape traveling at very slow
speeds, so that the car keeps moving no matter how hard the
driver presses the pedal.
Markey said he believed that automakers had played down the
severity of its findings.
Stuart McClure, chief executive of Cylance Inc and an expert
on auto security, said that while onboard computer systems are
vulnerable to hacking, they do not yet present much risk to the
average driver. Such attacks are far more cumbersome to engineer
than ones on PCs, he said.
But he said that the government ought to look into how
automakers secure data that customers provide them when
obtaining leases and loans.
"If I want to get a whole bunch of social security numbers
and private data, I'm going to hack into their corporate servers
and gain access to the data belonging to the millions of people
who ever got a car from them," he said.