March 2 Evernote, a Web-based note-sharing
service, said it was resetting the passwords of its 50 million
users because hackers managed to breach its computer network and
access some usernames, email addresses and encrypted passwords.
Evernote spokeswoman Ronda Scott said via email on Saturday
that the attack "follows a similar pattern" to other cyber
attacks on Internet-based companies in recent weeks, but she did
not elaborate.
"In our security investigation, we have found no evidence
that any of the content you store in Evernote was accessed,
changed or lost," the company said on its website. "We also have
no evidence that any payment information for Evernote Premium or
Evernote Business customers was accessed."
Scott declined to say how many accounts had been exposed or
whether it might be possible for the hackers to unscramble
encrypted passwords.
A series of technology companies including Facebook Inc
, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Twitter
have recently disclosed cyber attacks. In the majority of those
cases, the companies said the unknown hackers exploited a bug in
Java software and that no user information was compromised.
Twitter is the only major Internet company that has recently
reported that its user information was exposed to hackers. On
Feb. 1, Twitter reset passwords for some 250,000 accounts whose
encrypted passwords may have been accessed.
Scott said Evernote believed that the hackers did not
exploit a bug in Java when they broke into the company's system.
Evernote is a privately held company whose major investors
include Meritech Capital, CBC Capital, Sequoia Capital,
Morgenthaler Ventures, and DOCOMO Capital.