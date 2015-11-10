NEW YORK Nov 10 The victims of three men
charged on Tuesday with hacking into JPMorgan Chase & Co
and several other companies also include the Wall Street
Journal, Scottrade Inc and E*Trade Financial Corp, a
law enforcement source said.
Gery Shalon, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein were
charged in a 23-count indictment filed in Manhattan federal
court over crimes including computer hacking, securities fraud,
wire fraud, identity theft, illegal Internet gambling and
conspiring to commit money laundering.
News Corp's Dow Jones & Co, the publisher of the
Wall Street Journal, confirmed in a statement that the
indictment relates to a data breach the company disclosed on
Oct. 9.
JPMorgan earlier in the day confirmed it was also
among the 12 unnamed companies cited as victims in the
indictment. The identities of the other eight companies were
unclear.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)