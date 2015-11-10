NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled criminal charges against three men in connection with the computer hacking of several financial institutions and financial news publishers, including the largest ever theft of customer data from a U.S. financial institution.

Gery Shalon, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein were charged in a 23-count indictment. Prosecutors alleged crimes including computer hacking, securities fraud, wire fraud, identity theft, illegal Internet gambling, money laundering conspiracy and other conspiracies.

The defendants were previously implicated in several fraud schemes tied to a massive data breach in 2014 at JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to news reports. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)