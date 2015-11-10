NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday
unveiled criminal charges against three men in connection with
the computer hacking of several financial institutions and
financial news publishers, including the largest ever theft of
customer data from a U.S. financial institution.
Gery Shalon, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein were
charged in a 23-count indictment. Prosecutors alleged crimes
including computer hacking, securities fraud, wire fraud,
identity theft, illegal Internet gambling, money laundering
conspiracy and other conspiracies.
The defendants were previously implicated in several fraud
schemes tied to a massive data breach in 2014 at JPMorgan Chase
& Co, according to news reports.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)