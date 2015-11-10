* JPMorgan hacking compromised data for 83 million
* E*Trade, Fidelity, News Corp, TD Ameritrade also targeted
(Adds comments from prosecutors, additional allegations,
Atlanta indictment)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday
unveiled criminal charges against three men accused of running a
sprawling computer hacking and fraud scheme that included a huge
attack against JPMorgan Chase & Co and generated
hundreds of millions of dollars of illegal profit.
Gery Shalon, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein, all from
Israel, were charged in a 23-count indictment with alleged
crimes targeting 12 companies, including nine financial services
companies and media outlets including The Wall Street Journal.
Prosecutors said the enterprise dated from 2007, and caused
the exposure of personal information belonging to more than 100
million people.
"By any measure, the data breaches at these firms were
breathtaking in scope and in size," and signal a "brave new
world of hacking for profit," U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said
at a press conference in Manhattan.
The alleged enterprise included pumping up stock prices,
online casinos, payment processing for criminals, an illegal
bitcoin exchange, and the laundering of money through at least
75 shell companies and accounts around the world.
Tuesday's charges expand a case first announced in July, and
according to U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch target "one of
the largest thefts of financial-related data in history."
The charges are also the first tied to the JPMorgan attack,
which prosecutors said involved the stealing of records
belonging to more than 83 million customers, the largest theft
of customer data from a U.S. financial institution.
Authorities said Shalon and Aaron executed that hacking,
using a computer server in Egypt that they had rented under an
alias that Shalon often used.
E*TRADE, TD AMERITRADE, NEWS CORP
A separate indictment unveiled in Atlanta against Shalon,
Aaron and an unnamed defendant said the brokerages E*Trade
Financial Corp and Scotttrade Inc were also targets,
and personal information of more than 10 million customers was
compromised.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and News Corp's
Dow Jones unit, which publishes The Wall Street Journal, said
they were also targets. Fidelity Investments was also a target,
a person familiar with the matter said.
Other targets could not be immediately verified.
Shalon, 31, of Savyon, Israel, and Orenstein, 40, of Bat
Hefer, Israel, were arrested in July. Aaron, 31, a U.S. citizen
who lives in Moscow and Tel Aviv, remains at large and is the
subject of an FBI "wanted" poster.
Another defendant, Anthony Murgio, 31, of Tampa, Florida,
was charged separately over the bitcoin exchange, Coin.mx. He
was originally charged in July, and faces an arraignment on
Friday. A co-defendant in that case, Yuri Lebedev, is in
"discussions" with prosecutors, Bharara said.
Lawyers for the defendants were not immediately available
for comment.
JPMorgan on Tuesday confirmed that the latest charges relate
to the 2014 attack, and said it continues to cooperate with law
enforcement efforts to fight cybercrime.
It also said that only contact information such as names,
addresses and emails was accessed, and that account information,
passwords or Social Security numbers were not compromised.
E*Trade said it has contacted 31,000 customers who may have
been affected. News Corp said the indictment relates to a breach
that targeted subscribers, and which was disclosed on Oct. 9.
LIKE DRINKING VODKA
The new charges portray Shalon as the ringleader, having
orchestrated hackings since 2012 against nine companies, and
along with Orenstein having since 2007 run at least 12 illegal
Internet casinos.
Prosecutors said Shalon and Orenstein also ran payment
processors IDPay and Todur, through which they collected $18
million of fees to process hundreds of millions of dollars of
transactions for criminals.
Shalon was also accused of running the illegal bitcoin
exchange Coin.mx with Murgio, and concealing at least $100
million in Swiss and other accounts.
Prosecutors said the illegal proceeds included tens of
millions of dollars from manipulating the prices of stocks sold
to customers whose information had been stolen, and who the
defendants arranged to be cold-called.
According to prosecutors, Shalon was sure this would work
because Americans liked buying stocks. "It's like drinking
freaking vodka in Russia," he allegedly told an accomplice.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta indictment said that after
Scottrade's computers were breached in late 2013, Shalon
expressed a desire in an online chat to see credit card and
trade data for customers, so "they will know that we know info
about them for real, and they will trust us more."
Aaron was identified in the FBI poster as the "front-man" in
the scheme where, using the alias "Mike Shields," he conspired
to drive up stock prices and dump shares at inflated prices.
"Securities fraud on cyber steroids," as Bharara put it.
The indictment against Shalon, Orenstein and Aaron includes
counts of computer hacking, securities and wire fraud, identity
theft, illegal Internet gambling and conspiring to commit money
laundering. Not all counts were brought against all defendants.
Murgio faces seven counts including wire fraud, money
laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitter.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission previously filed
civil charges against Shalon, Aaron and Orenstein.
The cases are U.S. v. Shalon et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00333; U.S. v. Murgio
in the same court, No. 15-cr-00769; and U.S. v. Shalon et al,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, No.
15-cr-00393.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond in New York;
Additional reporting by Jim Finkle and Ross Kerber in Boston,
and David Henry, Olivia Oran and Jessica Toonkel in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)