By Mary Slosson
LOS ANGELES, April 5 Accused LulzSec hacker Cody
Kretsinger pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court in
California to taking part in an extensive computer breach of
Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Kretsinger, a 24-year-old who used the moniker "Recursion,"
pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy and unauthorized
impairment of a protected computer in a deal with prosecutors.
LulzSec, an offshoot of the international hacking group
Anonymous, has taken credit for hacking attacks on government
and private sector websites.
"I joined LulzSec, your honor, at which point we gained
access to the Sony Pictures website," Kretsinger told the judge
after entering his guilty plea.
He testified that he gave the information he got from the
Sony site to other members of LulzSec, who then posted it onto
the group's website and on Twitter.
Kretsinger flew from Decatur, Illinois, to Los Angeles for
the hearing, and responded to the judge's questions calmly, with
his hands clasped behind his back.
He and other LulzSec hackers, including those known as
"Sabu" and "Topiary," stole the personal information of
thousands of people after launching an "SQL injection" attack on
the website, and ultimately caused Sony Pictures Entertainment
more than $600,000 in damages, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric
Vandevelde said.
The plea agreement came a month after court documents
revealed that Anonymous leader "Sabu," whose real name is Hector
Xavier Monsegur, had pleaded guilty to hacking-related charges
and provided the FBI with information on fellow hackers.
U.S. prosecutors and the FBI filed charges last month
against five other suspected leaders of the international
hacking group, all of whom were members of LulzSec, for computer
hacking and other crimes.
Vandevelde would not comment on whether Kretsinger was also
cooperating with authorities in exchange for leniency in
sentencing, or if the Sabu case affected this one in any way.
The plea agreement is under seal, although Vandevelde said
Kretsinger would likely receive substantially less than the
15-year maximum sentence he faces. He could also be forced to
repay any damages.
His sentencing is scheduled for July 26. Neither Kretsinger
nor his lawyer would comment after the proceedings.
Anonymous and its offshoots, including LulzSec and AntiSec,
focused initially on fighting attempts at Internet regulation
and the blocking of free illegal downloads, but have since taken
on other targets including Scientology and the global banking
system.
Anonymous - and LulzSec in particular - became notorious in
late 2010 when they launched what they called the "first cyber
war" in retaliation for attempts to shut down the Wikileaks
website.
They attacked websites including MasterCard.com, which had
tried to block payments to Wikileaks after apparent pressure
from the U.S. government following the release of thousands of
diplomatic cables.