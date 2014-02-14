By Joseph Menn
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 A previously unknown flaw
in a recent version of Microsoft Corp's Internet
Explorer web browser is being used to attack Internet users,
including some visitors to a major site for U.S. military
veterans, researchers said Thursday.
Security firm FireEye Inc discovered the attacks
against IE 10 this week, saying that hundreds or thousands of
machines have been infected. It said the culprits broke into the
website of U.S. Veterans of Foreign Wars and inserted a link
that redirected visitors to a malicious web page that contained
the infectious code in Adobe Systems Inc's Flash
software.
FireEye researcher Darien Kindlund said that the attackers
were probably seeking information from the machines of former
and current military personnel and that the campaign shared some
infrastructure and techniques previously attributed to groups in
mainland China.
He said planting backdoors on the machines of VFW members
and site visitors to collect military intelligence was a
possible goal.
A VFW spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to requests for
comment.
A Microsoft spokesman said the company was aware of the
"targeted" attacks and was investigating. "We will take action
to help protect customers," said spokesman Scott Whiteaker.
The latest version of the browser is IE 11, which is
unaffected, and a Microsoft security tool called the Enhanced
Mitigation Experience Toolkit also protects users who have
installed that.
Previously unknown flaws in popular software are a key
weapon for hackers and are sold by the researchers who discover
them for $50,000 or more, brokers say.
They are most often bought by defense contractors and
intelligence agencies in multiple countries, but some of the
best-funded criminal groups buy them as well.