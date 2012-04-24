By Kate Holton
| LONDON, April 25
LONDON, April 25 Rupert Murdoch makes a keenly
anticipated appearance before a high-profile media inquiry on
Wednesday to confront charges that he used his powerful stable
of British newspapers to influence politicians for the benefit
of his business interests.
The 81-year-old mogul - his media empire already under fire
from many sides in Britain - will testify before the Leveson
inquiry a day after his son James appeared in a highly charged
session that revealed how a government minister had advised
Murdoch's News Corp in its bid to buy the successful
pay-TV group BSkyB last year.
The minister, media secretary Jeremy Hunt, briefed News Corp
on the thinking of regulators and leaked confidential
information, while at the same time acting for the government in
deciding whether to approve the controversial $12 billion Sky
deal.
Allegations that the government had sought to help Murdoch
in his business dealings go to the heart of the issue in
Britain, that Murdoch wields too much influence and that this
resulted in a company culture which rode roughshod over rules
and regulations.
Prime Minister David Cameron appointed judge Brian Leveson
to examine Britain's press standards after journalists at
Murdoch's News of the World tabloid admitted hacking into phones
on a massive scale to generate exclusives.
The revelations last July convulsed Murdoch's media empire,
exposed the close ties between the upper echelons of Britain's
establishment and provoked a wave of public anger.
U.S.-based News Corp, owner of Fox Television and the Wall
Street Journal, eventually pulled its bid to buy the 61 percent
of satellite broadcaster BSkyB that it did not already own amid
the intense political and public pressure.
Murdoch is likely to face questions over how the phone
hacking came about but he will also face detailed questioning
about his relationship with politicians.
LIVING IN FEAR
Murdoch was the first newspaper boss to visit Cameron after
he took office in 2010 - entering via the back door - and
politicians from all parties have lived in fear for decades of
his press and what they might reveal about their personal lives.
Labour politician Chris Bryant, who accepted damages from
Murdoch's British newspaper group after the paper admitted
hacking his phone, said the media mogul had dominated the
political landscape for decades.
"You have only got to watch Rupert Murdoch's staff with him
to see how his air of casual violence intimidates people," he
told Reuters. "His presence in the British political scene has
similarly intimidated people by offering favour to some and fear
to all."
Murdoch's influence over prime ministers goes back decades:
papers released this year showed that he held a secret meeting
with then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1981 to secure his
acquisition of the Times of London.
Tony Blair was godfather to one of Murdoch's daughters,
Gordon Brown was a personal friend of the Australian-born
businessman and Cameron employed as his personal spokesman a
former Murdoch editor who was himself implicated in the hacking
scandal.
"Ever since the Sun claimed they won it in 1992 there's been
an almost pathological fear of Murdoch's ability to influence an
electorate," Liverpool University's political professor Jonathan
Tonge told Reuters, in reference to the 1992 election.
"It's hugely unhealthy."
Staff who have worked alongside Murdoch say he is hard to
brief for such occasions and Murdoch watchers have been hugely
anticipating the hearing at the Victorian gothic courtroom.
During a parliamentary hearing last year, memorable for the
actions of a protester who hit Murdoch in the face with a foam
pie, he sat alongside James and spoke often in monosyllables but
on occasion hit the table with his fist in frustration at the
line of questioning.
He will have to face potentially another day and a half of
questioning starting on Wednesday from prosecutor Robert Jay,
who in the five months of the inquiry so far has shown little
deference for the status of those he interrogates.