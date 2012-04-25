LONDON, April 25 Rupert Murdoch appeared on
Wednesday before an inquiry delving into the power he wields
over politicians and police and how far it resulted in a culture
where phones could be hacked by his journalists and rules
routinely broken.
Following are key quotes from Murdoch's testimony:
ON POLITICS
On meeting British Prime Minister David Cameron aboard his
daughter, Elisabeth Murdoch's, yacht in Santorini, Greece: "He
was being flown by my son in law's (Matthew Freud's) plane on
his way to holiday in Turkey and he stopped in Santorini and she
says in fact that I met him on her boat ... Politicians go out
of their way to impress people in the press and I don't remember
discussing any political things with him at all. There may have
been some issues discussed, possibly, but it wasn't a very long
meeting and I don't really remember the meeting."
Asked if, on first meeting him, he thought Cameron was a
light-weight: "No, not then".
On the use of newspapers to gain political advantage in
BSkyB bid: "I want to put it to bed once and for all ... That is
a complete myth ... That I used the influence of The Sun or the
supposed political power to get favourable treatment."
"Politicians, let's be clear, always seek the support of all
newspapers and all media outlets and I think that is part of
democracy."
"It is only natural for politicians to reach out to editors
and sometimes proprietors, if they are available, to explain
what they are doing and hoping that it makes an impression. But
I was only one of several."
"I never let my commercial interests, whatever they are,
enter into any consideration of elections."
Asked if it was true he had once told Tony Blair 'If our
flirtation was ever consummated Tony, then I suspect we will end
up making love like porcupines: very, very carefully': "I might
have".
ON HACKING
"I don't believe in using hacking, I don't believe in using
private detectives or whatever. I think that's just a lazy way
of reporters not doing their jobs.
"But I think that it is fair when people hold themselves up
as iconic figures, or great actors, that they be looked at. And
sometimes, to give an example of it in Mr Simon Cowell, I think
a lot of these people are very big in the lives of ordinary
people. Big television stars, film stars, and of course, that
includes politicians.
"Forgetting the issue of privacy, I think people in public
position with public responsibilities, and I would include press
proprietors in that, I don't think they are entitled to the same
privacy as the ordinary man on the street. If we want to have a
transparent society, transparent democracy, let's have
everything out there."
ON EDITORIAL STYLE
"Some papers you can recognise as having very strong
Conservative roots and some very strong Labour roots. You can't
say that of the Sun - I think perhaps we're the only independent
newspaper in the business."
On exercising editorial control at The Sun as a traditional
proprietor: "I'm a curious person, interested in great issues of
the day, and I'm not good at holding my tongue."
"I only remember talking to (former Sunday Times and Times
editor) Mr Evans on policy once, when he came to me, shut the
door behind him and said 'Look, tell me what you want to say,
and it needn't leave this room but I will do it.' And I said to
him 'Harry, that is not my job. All I would say to you' - and
this is the nearest thing I ever came to instruction - was
'Please be consistent, don't change sides day-by-day.' I don't
mean political sides but on issues."
(Harold Evans is currently editor-at-large at Reuters)
"I never gave instructions to the editor of The Times or The
Sunday Times ... Sometimes when I was available on a Saturday I
would call and say 'what's the news today?'. It was idle
curiosity perhaps. Other times I would ring on a Tuesday from
New York when the Sunday Times would come in and I would say
'that was a damn fine newspaper you had this week'. I probably
wouldn't have read the editorials."
ON SUN NEWSPAPER
"I think the Sun has never been a better paper than it is
today. I couldn't say the same of my competitors but we won't go
into that."
ON RELATIONSHIP WITH MARGARET THATCHER
Asked whether he would ever have been "so undeft and
cack-handed" as to ask a favour of then Prime Minister Margaret
Thatcher directly: "I hope not. I've never asked a prime
minister for anything."
On discussions with Thatcher relating to his acquisition of
Times newspapers: "I didn't have the will to crush the unions. I
might have had the desire, but that took several years."
WELCOMES INQUIRY
"The need (for this inquiry) is fairly obvious. There have
been some abuses shown ... The state of the media in this
country is of absolutely vital interest to all its citizens ...
Frankly I welcome the opportunity because I wanted to put some
myths to bed."