By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 A private investigator pleaded
guilty on Friday in New York to conspiracy to engage in computer
hacking, in what prosecutors said was a five-year scheme to
access email accounts of people his clients were paying him to
investigate.
Eric Saldarriaga, 41, of Queens, New York, entered his plea
before U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan.
The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26, and
under a plea agreement could face six months in prison. His
lawyer Peter Brill declined to comment after the hearing.
According to court papers, Saldarriaga used the online alias
"Emmanuela Gelpi" to locate hackers who helped him infiltrate
more than 60 email accounts.
The defendant would then provide information he learned from
email communications to his clients, or else use it for personal
reasons, the papers show.
"Eric Saldarriaga didn't honorably serve his clients," FBI
Assistant Director Diego Rodriguez said in a statement.
"Unlawfully accessing personal information is no minor crime."
The New York Times said Saldarriaga's plea followed a
roughly year-long investigation by federal prosecutors and the
FBI into the "hacker-for-hire" business, and could lead to
attention on some of the defendant's clients.
Saldarriaga in 2013 incorporated Iona Research and Security
Services Inc. In a message board posting, he said he has worked
with 19 law firms in the New York City area, mainly in the areas
of personal injury, medical malpractice and divorce.
At Friday's hearing, Saldarriaga admitted to having paid
money to access personal email accounts of people he was
investigating.
"You knew it was against the law?" Sullivan said.
"Yes, your honor," Saldarriaga replied.
Prosecutors said Saldarriaga's scheme began in 2009 and ran
through at least March 2014.
The case is U.S. v. Saldarriaga, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel ; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)