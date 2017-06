DUBAI Aug 15 The blogging platform of the Reuters News website was hacked on Wednesday and a false posting saying Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal had died was illegally posted on a Reuters journalist's blog, the company said.

Reuters News did not report the false story and the fabricated posting on reuters.com has been deleted.

Reuters had no immediate information on who was behind the hacking. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Editing by Michael Stott)