JERUSALEM, June 24 Israel's Clal Industries has
sold its entire 59.1 percent stake in Hadera Paper Ltd
to FIMI Opportunity Funds, the country's largest private equity
fund, for 355 million shekels ($94.5 million), the companies
said on Wednesday.
The deal values Hadera Paper, which manufactures packing
paper, cardboard and writing paper and has been hit by falling
paper prices, at 600 million shekels - higher than its current
market value of 461 million.
Hadera Paper's shares were up 6.4 percent in late trading in
Tel Aviv.
Clal Industries is controlled by U.S.-based Access
Industries, which was founded by Ukrainian-born billionaire Len
Blavatnik.
The deal is still subject to various conditions, including
approval from Israel's antitrust authority.
($1 = 3.7580 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)