NEW YORK Aug 21 Zaha Hadid, an award-winning
architect known for futuristic designs, sued The New York Review
of Books and the architecture critic Martin Filler on Thursday
over alleged defamatory statements about her in a recent book
review.
Hadid, who was born in Baghdad and is now a British citizen,
claimed that Filler falsely implied she was indifferent to the
alleged difficult working conditions of migrant workers on
high-profile construction projects in the Middle East, including
her own.
She also claimed Filler used large portions of his June 5
review of Rowan Moore's "Why We Build: Power and Desire in
Architecture" to question her success and fault her personality,
although she was not a prominent character in the book.
The complaint was filed with the New York State Supreme
Court in Manhattan.
Robert Silvers, editor of The New York Review of Books,
declined to comment, saying he was unaware of the complaint.
Filler could not immediately be reached.
Hadid in 2004 became the first woman to win the Pritzker
architecture prize, one of the top awards in that field.
Her projects include the London Aquatics Centre, built for
the 2012 Summer Olympics, while current designs include a
residential building along the High Line, on the west side of
Manhattan.
In her complaint, Hadid pointed to a passage where Filler
said she "unashamedly disavowed any responsibility, let alone
concern" for an "estimated one thousand laborers who have
perished" while building the Al Wakrah stadium she designed for
the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Hadid claimed that passage was based on a February 2014
statement taken out of context, before work on the stadium had
begun, and that there were no worker deaths at the site.
Oren Warshavsky, a partner at Baker & Hostetler representing
Hadid, said in a statement that Filler's review was "a personal
attack disguised as a book review and has exposed Ms. Hadid to
public ridicule and contempt, depriving her of confidence and
injuring her good name and reputation."
Hadid is seeking damages, a halt to the review's continued
publication, and a retraction.
The case is Hadid v. NYRev Inc et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County.
