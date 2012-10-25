HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering
Co Ltd (HAECO), a subsidiary of property conglomerate
Swire Pacific Ltd, said on Thursday its profits for
the second half of this year and at least the first half of 2013
will be hit by a shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour.
Despite a challenging operating environment amid an
uncertain global economy, demand for HAECO's airframe
maintenance service and line maintenance in Hong Kong remained
firm, the company said in a statement. But the demand could not
be met due to the labour shortage, it said.
About 1.1 million man-hours were expected to be available
for its airframe maintenance in Hong Kong in the first half of
2013 compared with 1.6 million man-hours sold for such
maintenance in the same period this year, the company said.
"This will have an adverse effect on HAECO's consolidated
turnover and operating profit for the remainder of 2012 and at
least for the first half of 2013," it added. The company did not
quantify the impact on profits.
Ahead of the profit warning, shares of HAECO ended down 0.6
percent compared with a 0.2 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index
.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)