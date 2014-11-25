Nov 25 Haemato AG :

* Says 9-month net profit of 6.60 million euros (previous year: 6.15 million euros)

* 9-month revenue of 156.37 million euro versus 118.30 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2014 turnover of more than 200 million euros

* Confirms dividend policy for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: