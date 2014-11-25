BRIEF-Neuron Bio obtains patent in Israel for neuroprotective compound
* Says obtains patent in Israel for its neuroprotective compound NST0037 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pJF1ng
Nov 25 Haemato AG :
* Says 9-month net profit of 6.60 million euros (previous year: 6.15 million euros)
* 9-month revenue of 156.37 million euro versus 118.30 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2014 turnover of more than 200 million euros
* Confirms dividend policy for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
