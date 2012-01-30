* Q3 adj EPS $0.86 vs est $0.80
* Rev up 8 pct to $191.2 mln vs est $186.2 mln
Jan 30 Blood-processing systems maker
Haemonetics Corp reported quarterly results above Wall
Street estimates helped by the extension of several key plasma
contracts and higher sales of plasma disposables as blood
collectors and hospitals continued to cut costs.
For the third quarter, the company, which makes devices and
other products to collect and process blood, reported a net
income of $18.3 million, or 72 cents a share, compared with
$19.7 million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which helps hospitals cut costs through its
platform, earned 86 cents a share excluding special items,
higher than the 80 cents a share expected by analysts.
Haemonetics' revenue rose 8 percent to $191.2 million, ahead
of the $186.2 million analysts had expected according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Haemonetics also backed its full-year earnings forecast of
$3.00-$3.10 a share and a 6 percent to 7 percent growth in
sales.
Shares of the company closed at $66.26 Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.