Jan 30 Blood-processing systems maker Haemonetics Corp reported quarterly results above Wall Street estimates helped by the extension of several key plasma contracts and higher sales of plasma disposables as blood collectors and hospitals continued to cut costs.

For the third quarter, the company, which makes devices and other products to collect and process blood, reported a net income of $18.3 million, or 72 cents a share, compared with $19.7 million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which helps hospitals cut costs through its platform, earned 86 cents a share excluding special items, higher than the 80 cents a share expected by analysts.

Haemonetics' revenue rose 8 percent to $191.2 million, ahead of the $186.2 million analysts had expected according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Haemonetics also backed its full-year earnings forecast of $3.00-$3.10 a share and a 6 percent to 7 percent growth in sales.

Shares of the company closed at $66.26 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.