May 24 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute five new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on May 27, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FjDIVM

