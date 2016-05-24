UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute five new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on May 27, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FjDIVM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.