Sept 9 Hafslund ASA

* Says has sold 50 million Norwegian crowns from its treasury holding of the bond 6.25 pct Hafslund ASA 08/19, ISIN NO0010473333, HNA85

* After this deal, outstanding amount in the market of this bond is 305 million crowns, while Hafslund holds 95 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)