BRIEF-Genmab announces European Marketing Authorization for Darzalex
* GENMAB ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB) FOR RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA
Sept 2 Hafslund ASA : * New five years bond issue * Says has issued a floating rate note with a term from 17 September 2014 to 17
September 2019 * Says coupon is 3 month Nibor + 53 bsp and the first tranche amounts to NOK
300 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* GENMAB ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB) FOR RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA
* FY 2016 net profit 6.2 billion roubles ($108.74 million) versus 3.68 billion roubles year ago