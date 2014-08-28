Aug 28 A federal appeals court on Thursday
revived a defamation lawsuit against rocker Sammy Hagar, former
lead singer for Van Halen, by a one-time Playboy bunny who
claimed he had fathered her son.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court
judge erred in dismissing claims by the woman after Hagar, 66,
accused her in his 2011 autobiography "Red: My Uncensored Life
in Rock" of extortion by naming him as the father.
Identified as "Jane Doe" in court papers, the woman claimed
she had an intermittent five-year affair with Hagar in the
1980s, and became pregnant with his son after a June 1988 Van
Halen concert in Detroit. She lived in Lansing, Michigan at the
time and later moved to Waterloo, Iowa.
Writing for a three-judge appeals court panel, Circuit Judge
Myron Bright said the woman could pursue claims of libel,
invasion of privacy and breach of a confidentiality agreement.
"Under Iowa law, an accusation that a person is a liar is
defamatory as a matter of law," Bright wrote. "Indeed, Hagar's
statements regarding Doe's criminality, dishonesty, and sexual
exploits have a natural tendency to provoke Doe to wrath or
expose her to public hatred, contempt, or ridicule within the
community of individuals that recognize her as the subject."
The 8th Circuit upheld the dismissal of a claim alleging
intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Wesley Kinnear, a lawyer for Hagar, said he had yet to
discuss the decision with his client. "We are disappointed that
the Court of Appeals didn't affirm the lower court decision in
its entirety," he said. "We look forward to the next step."
David Brown, a lawyer for Doe, did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
In his memoir, Hagar denied being the father, but said he
agreed to pay the woman money during her pregnancy in exchange
for her silence about his alleged paternity, because his manager
thought it was "the smart thing" to do.
The woman said she received $7,000 from Hagar.
Her son Dylan was born on Feb. 27, 1989, and died five days
later. Hagar wrote that he did not hear from the woman after the
boy's death. No paternity tests were conducted.
"Obviously, it wasn't my baby, and they knew it," he wrote.
"They just extorted me as long as they could."
The 8th Circuit returned the case to Chief Judge Linda Reade
of the U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)