Nov 25 Bankrupt grocery chain Haggen said on
Wednesday it had received court approval to sell 47 stores on
the West Coast, most of which will go back to grocer powerhouse
Albertsons, as part of a plan to emerge from Chapter 11.
Bellingham, Washington-based Haggen ran into debt trouble
this year after a costly and ambitious expansion drive that
included the purchase of 146 supermarkets from the much-larger
Albertsons chain.
Now 30 stores are being sold back to Albertsons, which has
been preparing for an initial public offering. The sales are
subject to certain conditions, Haggen said in a statement.
Haggen sued Albertsons in September for damages that it said
could exceed $1 billion, alleging its rival had failed to adhere
to the terms of a $300 million purchase agreement for the
stores. Albertsons has denied the charges.
Two other grocery chains have also sought Chapter 11
protection this year: the Northeast-based Great Atlantic &
Pacific Tea Co, better known as A&P, and Fresh & Easy, which
filed its second bankruptcy in October.
The case is: In Re: Haggen Holdings LLC, Case No. 15-11874
in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)