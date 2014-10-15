HANOI Oct 15 Vietnam's property firm HAGL Joint
Stock Co, 3.37 percent owned by Luxembourg-based DB
Platinum Advisors and 2.5 percent owned by New York-based Van
Eck Associates Corporation, according to Reuters data
* Reports Q3 2014 results
* Q3 net profit seen at 972 billion dong ($46 million), four
times above the same period last year, it said in a statement
* January-September net profit seen at 1.65 trillion dong,
more than double the amount a year ago
Further company coverage:
($1=21,215 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil
Nair)