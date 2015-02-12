Feb 12 Vietnam's HAGL Joint Stock Co

* 2014 net profit jumps 60 percent from a year earlier to 1.557 trillion dong ($72.96 million), according to HAGL's financial statements posted on its website (hagl.com.vn)

* Revenue last year rose 10 percent from 2013 to 3.057 trillion dong, the statements said Further company coverage: ($1=21,340 dong)