Nov 14 Hahn Immobilien Beteiligungs AG :

* Says 9-month consolidated profit after tax of -0.97 million euros (previous year: -0.12 million euros)

* Says 9-month gross profit declined to 10.37 million euros (previous year: 11.98 million euros)

* Says 9-month management revenues up 9.2 pct to 8.16 million euros from 7.47 million euros

* Expects for FY 2014 clearly positive consolidated profit at lower end of previously given forecast range: 2.2 million euros to 3.2 million euros