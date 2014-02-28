HONG KONG Feb 28 Theme park operator Haichang Holdings Ltd is seeking to raise between $281 million and $346 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

Haichang is offering new shares in a range of HK$2.18-2.68. The deal is scheduled to be priced on March 8 and its listing is slated for March 13, the terms showed.

Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas are the joint lead managers for the offer. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)