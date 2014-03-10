HONG KONG, March 10 Chinese theme park operator
Haichang Holdings Ltd raised about $316 million in a
Hong Kong initial public offering after pricing the deal
slightly above the mid-point of its marketing range.
The company priced the IPO at HK$2.45 per share, compared
with a HK$2.18 to HK$2.68 range, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters on Monday. Haichang offered 1 billion shares, putting
the total deal at HK$2.45 billion ($316 million).
Bank of America and BNP Paribas acted as
joint global coordinators and joint sponsors of the offer.
($1 = 7.7606 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)