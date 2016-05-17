BRIEF-Target says Q1 same store sales fell 1.3 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
May 17 Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 20, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/l7nq5z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
May 17 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.