Oct 29 Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 56.1 percent y/y at 336.8 million yuan(55.12 million US dollar)

* Says board agrees to invest 110 million yuan in setting up an investment firm with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u6v4A2; bit.ly/1tKRdmw

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)