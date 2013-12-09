* Alibaba to hold 9.9 pct of JV, aimed at large-sized goods
* Haier Electronics shares up 20 pct at 14-yr high
* Haier's Goodaymart has 9 shipping bases, 7,600
county-level and 26,000 township stores
By Donny Kwok and Matthew Miller
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Dec 9 Alibaba Group will
invest HK$2.82 billion ($361 million) in appliance maker Haier
Electronics Group Ltd in a deal aimed at expanding the
Chinese e-commerce giant's logistics reach to the millions of
consumers in China's vast interior.
Online retail is booming in China and market leader Alibaba
is seeking to develop Haier's distribution network for
large-sized goods into a logistics platform that will reach
lesser developed cities and which other companies can also use.
For Haier, the partnership with China's biggest e-commerce
firm will further its expansion into online retail and
logistics, a strategy aimed at giving it an edge in the fierce
battle for margins in the world's biggest appliance market.
Shares in Haier, in which KKR-backed Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
owns a 47.8 percent stake, soared 20 percent to
their highest in nearly 14 years after the deal was announced.
The stock was up 12.8 percent in late trade on Monday, outpacing
a 0.23 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
"This collaboration with Haier Group is a win-win-win
partnership," Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba Group, said
in a joint statement. China's vast interior is expected to see
rapid retail growth as more people move into urban areas and
their spending power increases.
The agreement will see Alibaba acquiring a 9.9 percent stake
in Haier's online marketplace Goodaymart, which under the joint
venture, will form the basis of a logistics platform for
large-sized goods that can be used by other companies as well.
Alibaba will also buy HK $1.316 billion worth of convertible
bonds which can either be turned into shares in Hong Kong-listed
Haier or a 24.1 percent stake in the joint venture. It will also
subscribe to about 2 percent of Haier Electronics' enlarged
share capital for HK$965 million, the statement said.
The funds are expected to be used to expand Haier's
warehouse capacity, network development, and online-to-offline
integration, it added.
"The logistics for large-size goods is the next nut for
Alibaba to crack," said James Roy, senior analyst at
Shanghai-based China Market Research Group.
"It is a very complicated and difficult sector to get a lot
of control over it. Alibaba has put a lot of sweat into how to
build that capability up."
MOVING THE REFRIGERATORS
The Alibaba-Haier deal is the latest of several acquisitions
by the the Chinese e-commerce giant which says it is investing
$16 billion in logistics and support by 2020 to open up China's
vast interior and bring access to hundreds of millions of
potential new customers.
China's estimated 1.7 trillion yuan ($286 billion) online
retail, or e-tail, market will overtake the United States to
become the world's biggest this year, said Bain & Co. The
consultancy predicts Chinese e-tail growth of 32 percent each
year to 2015, a pace over twice as fast as the United States.
Alibaba, which is preparing for a roughly $15 billion intial
public offering, accounts for half of online retail sales in
China through its Tmall online market. Its eBay-like Taobao
marketplance also controls around 80 percent of consumer to
consumer online sales, according to consultancy Euromontior.
"Haier Group can learn a great deal from Alibaba through
this partnership, and I'm confident that this collaboration will
create concrete benefits for all involved," Chairman Zhang
Ruimin said in the joint statement.
"We believe that the outlook for the household appliances
and large-sized goods market is very positive," Haier said in
another statement. "While continuing to work with Haier Group,
Goodaymart will also open up its platform to other operators."
Haier's Goodaymart online market has some 90 delivery
centres, and a vast network capable of reaching counties,
townships and villages.
In September, investment company KKR & Co LP said it
had agreed to buy a 10-percent stake in Qingdao Haier, gaining
exposure to China's home appliances market with its biggest
investment in the country to date.