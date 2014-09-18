UPDATE 1-Peugeot revenue rises as product offensive bears fruit
PARIS, April 26 French carmaker PSA Group said its first-quarter revenue rose 4.9 percent, as the first results of a new product offensive helped to overcome negative currency effects.
Sept 18 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
* Says to invest up to 202 million yuan (32.90 million US dollar) to set up venture capital firm with JV, partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ws8jUa
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
PARIS, April 26 French carmaker PSA Group said its first-quarter revenue rose 4.9 percent, as the first results of a new product offensive helped to overcome negative currency effects.
* Says it plans to set up a healthcare industry fund with partners