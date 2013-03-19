BRIEF-Capital Southwest says NAV at March 31, 2017 $17.80/shr vs $17.88/shr at Dec. 31, 2016
* Capital southwest announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended march 31, 2017
March 19 For a full statement on the results of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, which manufactures and sells washing machines and water heaters, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reported 10.7 percent passive stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp as of april 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rpM3AT Further company coverage: