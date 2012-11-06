WELLINGTON Nov 6 Chinese appliance maker Haier
had control of more than 90 percent of New Zealand's Fisher and
Paykel Appliances Ltd and will move to compulsorily
acquire the rest, the companies said on Tuesday.
Haier had 92.8 percent of the New Zealand company and would
now scoop up the remaining minority shareholders under takeover
rules to complete its NZ$927 million ($766 million) takeover.
"We are delighted that a significant majority of
shareholders have recognised the value of our offer," Liang
Haishan, President of Haier Whitegoods said.
Haier Group, parent of Qindao Haier Co Ltd, China's number
two appliance maker by sales, paid NZ$1.28 a share for F&P
Appliances, after being forced to raise its offer from NZ$1.20,
which an independent report said was too low.
The Chinese company is looking overseas for new revenue
streams in the face of sluggish demand and increased competition
at home.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)