* Haier triggers compulsory acquisition of F&P Appliances
* Chinese firm already holds 93 pct of shares in NZ firm
* Analysts: Time needed for takeover to bear fruit
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Nov 6 China's Haier Group was poised
to take complete control of Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings
Ltd after it acquired more than 90 percent of New
Zealand's top white-goods maker, the companies said on Tuesday.
Having snapped up 92.8 percent of F&P Appliances, Haier will
buy out the remaining minority shareholders to complete the
NZ$927 million ($766 million) takeover. Once it acquires the
shares, one of New Zealand's most recognised brands will be
delisted from the domestic stock exchange.
Haier is paying NZ$1.28 a share for F&P Appliances, having
sweeted its initial offer of NZ$1.20 last month.
The move marks the second major takeover in as many years
for the parent of Qindao Haier Co Ltd, China's No. 2
appliance maker by sales, as it is looks overseas for new
revenue sources in the face of sluggish demand and increased
competition at home.
Last year, Haier bought Panasonic Corp's Sanyo
Electric washing machine and refrigerator units in Japan and
Southeast Asia for $130 million.
The latest acquisition will give the Chinese company the
development expertise behind F&P Appliances' multitemperature
refrigerators and double-drawer dishwashers.
Some analysts said it would take time for the takeover to
bear fruit for Haier, given the limited size of F&P Appliances'
sales networks. Roughly 75 percent of its production is sold in
Australia and New Zealand.
"From the listed companies' point of view, even though they
can sell their products (in New Zealand) through Fisher's sales
network, Fisher's market may not represent a big market for the
listed subsidiaries," said Steve Chow, analyst at Kingsway
Research in Hong Kong.
But he said F&P Appliances could benefit from access to the
Chinese market, where demand for white goods is seen growing in
the longer term.
"The mainland market may represent a huge one for Fisher,"
he said.
Shares of Qingdao Haier edged down 0.4 percent in Shanghai,
while Hong Kong-listed unit Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
fell nearly 2 percent. F&P Appliances shares were
unchanged at NZ$1.275.
Haier has said it would keep F&P Appliances' corporate
headquarters in New Zealand, while maintaining its New Zealand,
Australian and U.S. brands and businesses and its New Zealand
machinery operations.
Analysts said Haier's pledge to keep F&P Appliances' product
development operations in New Zealand was key to maintaining its
newly acquired design and technological edge.
"The key reason that Haier is buying is the technical
know-how that F&P has," said Andrew Harvey-Green, research
director at Forsyth Barr.
"On that basis I would think that they would be keen to keep
as much of the development team in tact in New Zealand."
